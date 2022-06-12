Maybe it’s time to redefine the Storm’s power structure and expand their Big Three to include Ezi Magbegor.

No doubt the Storm still relies heavily on WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd who scored 25 and 22 points respectively during Sunday’s 84-79 win against the Dallas Wings at College Station Park.

And Sue Bird, arguably the greatest player in franchise history, tallied seven points and sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left.

The 22-year-old Magbegor, who began the season as a replacement starter at center, has become indispensable and once again proved her worth after tallying 13 points, five blocks and two rebounds.

“Five blocks is starting to become the norm for her,” said Loyd.

After playing with makeshift lineups in the first nine games, Seattle (8-5) has all 11 players healthy and available to begin its five-game road trip with two wins.

Meanwhile, Dallas was severely limited in personnel.

On the final play in the first half, which ended with Bird missing a half-court shot at the buzzer, Wings star Arike Ogunbowale drew a technical foul and was ejected after kicking the ball into the crowd.

The Storm led 39-38 at halftime thanks in part to Williams who held Ogunbowale to just two points on 1-for-7 shooting, which might have led to her frustrations.

Two weeks ago, Ogunbowale, who ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring at 18.8 points per game, drew another controversial technical with 0.8 seconds left after kicking the scorer’s table in a burst of anger following an intentional missed free throw attempt that drew a violation.

“If you know me you know I was a soccer player first,” Ogunbowale said via Twitter. “Literally every practice and game I stop the basketball with my feet, pass it to my teammates with my feet etc. Ball comes at me fast I always stop the ball with my feet it’s just my first instinct.

“I was in NO WAY trying to kick the ball. The half was over I tried to control the ball with my feet like I always do if the ball comes (at) me fast. To be ejected for something like this is wild. From here on out I’ll try to remember WNBA refs aren’t fans of soccer players.”

With 2:53 remaining in the third quarter, Dallas forward Satou Sabally injured her right knee after landing awkwardly and was helped off the floor. She did not return and finished with 13 points.

The short-handed Wings were also without sharpshooter Marina Mabrey who missed her second straight game after entering the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.

Seattle began the third quarter with an 18-9 run to go up 57-47.

The Storm reserves had difficulty holding the lead and the Wings cut their deficit to 68-66 midway in the fourth.

Coach Noelle Quinn reinserted the starters who rebuilt the lead. Loyd hit a three-pointer and Magbegor sank a layup and a 3 for Seattle, which went up 76-68.

Allisha Gray (20 points) carried Dallas (6-7) offensively and drained a three-pointer to pull the Wings within 80-79 with 2:15 left.

Before Sunday, four of Seattle’s last five games against Dallas have been decided on the final possessions, including Friday night’s 89-88 victory.

Both teams had difficulty scoring in the final two minutes, but Stewart tallied two points on a putback following Williams’ missed layup and Bird capped the scoring at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

Seattle plays Minnesota 6 p.m. PT Tuesday.

