The Storm's parade to celebrate its third WNBA title will begin Sunday at 1 p.m. and end in a rally at KeyArena.

Another championship parade is coming to the streets of Seattle.

The Storm brought home its third WNBA championship with a sweep of the Washington Mystics, and the franchise will celebrate with the city Sunday afternoon.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and culminate in KeyArena, where it will be followed by a rally inside hosted by play-by-play announcer Dick Fain and color analyst Elise Woodward. A full parade route has yet to be released.

The last championship parade Seattle hosted, thousands of Sounders fans showed up to celebrate their 2016 MLS Cup.

This post will be updated with more information.