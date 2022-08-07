If this truly was goodbye, then Seattle came out in droves to send off Sue Bird, who played her final regular-season home game on Sunday.

The normally stoic point guard was nearly moved to tears during two emotional pregame ceremonies.

For her 21-year tenure, she received a commemorative diamond-encrusted ring and former Storm coach Dan Hughes gave her a No. 6 USA Basketball jersey in honor of her two decades with the national team.

Bird was at the epicenter of a 90-minute lovefest from the sold-out crowd of 18,100, which was the largest in franchise history and the most fans to watch a sporting event at Climate Pledge Arena.

It was nearly a perfect farewell with the exception of an 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, which outplayed Seattle for most of the game and held on at the end to spoil Bird’s big day.

In a matchup of leading MVP candidates, Breanna Stewart had a season-high 35 points and nine rebounds while A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 29 points and six rebounds.

Advertising

Tina Charles added 19 points and nine rebounds and Gabby Williams (six points, six rebounds and six assists) was all over the place, but the Storm needed another scoring threat and WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd was held to a season-low one point on 0-for-6 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Bird finished with nine points, six assists, four rebounds and three turnovers in 32 minutes before walking off the court in Seattle for possibly the last time.

The Storm (20-13) have a half-game lead over the Washington Mystics (20-14) in the WNBA standings with three games remaining for Seattle. If they finish the season tied, the Storm gets the higher seed due to winning the regular-season matchup 2-1.

However, Washington has an easier finish with two games against the Indiana Fever. Seattle concludes with a three-game road trip against the Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas.

Former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum had 16 points, including a three-pointer in the final moments to seal the win for the Aces. Chelsea Gray chipped in 15 points and nine assists.

We love you, @S10Bird 💚💛



Thank you for everything you have given to Seattle and the game of basketball. #TheFinalFlight pic.twitter.com/UidfAziZJe — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 7, 2022

BOX SCORE

This story will be updated.