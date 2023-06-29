WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd rebounded from a season-low offensive performance two nights earlier against the Lynx and poured in a career-high 41 points in Thursday’s rematch against Minnesota.

However, Napheesa Collier spoiled Loyd’s big night and drained a contested mid-range jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining to hand the Storm a heartbreaking 99-97 loss in overtime.

“It shouldn’t have come down to a one possession,” Loyd said. “We missed so many layups and a couple of turnovers and things like that. We have to get better in those departments.”

Loyd put on a show in front of 6,896 at Climate Pledge Arena, which included hundreds of her family members and her mother Gwendolyn who performed at halftime.

“I got to my spots,” said Loyd who converted 15 of 35 field goals, including four three-pointers and had nine rebounds. “I wouldn’t say I was too efficient. I missed a lot of easy ones. Just being aggressive.”

Loyd, who had six turnovers, also lamented a last-second miscue in which she dribbled the ball off her foot and out of bounds with 7.6 seconds remaining that set up Collier’s game-winning shot.

“We have to get better because that’s what it comes down to – getting stops and taking care of the ball,” Loyd said. “That’s on me.”

Sami Whitcomb, who has scored in double figures in the three straight games off the bench for the first time in her career, tallied a season-high 22 points while Ezi Magbegor finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for Seattle (4-11).

Forty-eight hours earlier, the Storm never recovered from a horrendous first-quarter performance when they were outscored 35-20 and lost 104-93 in a shootout at the Target Center in which Loyd had 14 points.

Thursday night looked like more of the same as Minnesota jumped on Seattle 25-12 late in the first quarter.

However, the Storm recovered in the second half, which ended with Loyd eluding Nikolina Milic on a driving layup to cut Seattle’s deficit to 48-46 at halftime.

Kia Nurse connected with Magbegor in the corner for an open three-pointer that put Seattle on top for the first time at 51-50 with 8:27 left. On the next offensive trip, Loyd canned a 3-pointer in the corner to put the Storm up 54-50.

Loyd and Whitcomb each tallied eight points in the third quarter, which carried the Storm’s offense and Seattle began the fourth period tied 73-73.

The Storm led 83-82 before Collier drove down the middle for a layup and converted a short jumper to put Minnesota up 86-83.

Magbegor, who missed a point-blank layup on the previous possession, drained two free throws to cut the Lynx’s lead to 86-85.

On the ensuing possession, Dorka Juhasz made one of two free throws setting up Seattle’s final offensive trip.

Down two points, Loyd powered through two defenders in the final seconds of regulation for a game-tying layup and ripped the ball away from Collier at the other end to force overtime.

Rookie forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored on a putback that gave Seattle a 97-95 lead in overtime. Two plays later, the Lynx collected two offensive rebounds before Diamond Miller tied the game with a layup 11.2 seconds left.

After a timeout Loyd lost the ball, which gave Minnesota one last chance.

Collier finished with 31 points while Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller each had 19 for the Lynx (6-9).

Seattle (4-10) begins a difficult six-game stretch that stars Sunday against New York before a four-game East Coast road trip.

NOTE:

— The Storm released second-year guard Arella Guirantes, who appeared in nine games and averaged 1.3 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.3 minutes.