The defending WNBA champion Storm signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree, which seemingly plugs a hole in its starting lineup created when Alysha Clark left last week for the Washington Mystics.

Dupree is the fifth all-time scorer (6728) and the sixth all-time rebounder (3071) in WNBA history. The 6-foot-2 forward 15-year veteran has averaged 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds during a 15-year WNBA career.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have to have an opportunity to play for the Seattle Storm,” Dupree said Monday in a statement released by the team. “To be 15 years in and have an opportunity to play for a contender and compete for a back to back championship is awesome. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best in the game and bringing another championship back to the great city of Seattle.”

Dupree, who was selected No. 6 overall in the 2006 WNBA draft, spent her first four years with the Chicago Sky.

In 2010, she was traded to the Phoenix Mercury. During her seven-year stint, Phoenix made six WNBA playoff appearances and won the league championship in 2014.

Dupree shot 66.4% from the field in 2010 to set a Mercury single-season record. She also holds team records for the most rebounds in a game (19 on Sept. 3, 2011) and most rebounds in a season (279 in 2011).

Advertising

During the past four years, Dupree has played with the Indiana Fever. She averaged 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 30.2 minutes while shooting 46.2% from the field.

“Candice brings championship experience and has been an impact player in the WNBA during her entire career,” Storm CEO and general manager Alisha Valavanis said. “We are excited to welcome Candice to Storm basketball.”

The Storm announced Dupree’s signing on the same day 13-year veteran Crystal Langhorne retired and took a front-office position overseeing community engagement.

Terms of Dupree’s deal were not disclosed by the Storm. In 2018, she signed a three-year, $352,500 deal with Indiana that paid her $119,500 last season.

Seemingly, Dupree slides into Clark’s vacant spot and joins a Storm lineup that includes WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and two-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd.

Seattle will reportedly re-sign 11-time guard All-Star Sue Bird while All-Star forward Natasha Howard was given the core designation, which gives the Storm exclusive negotiating rights.