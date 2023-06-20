The Storm’s offense, which cranked out a season-high 109 points in its previous outing, hummed to perfection early Tuesday night.

Seattle was nearly halfway to 100 at halftime before everything stopped.

Inexplicably, open three-pointers missed badly, midrange jumpers rattled off the rim and layups didn’t fall for the Storm.

And this time, Jewell Loyd’s scoring heroics couldn’t save them.

After tallying 22 points before the break, the WNBA scoring leader had 11 in the second half and finished with 33, which is eight more than her scoring average.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Storm, who fell 85-79 against the Connecticut Sun in front of 7,022 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Loyd, who scored a career-high 39 points Saturday, stayed hot and poured in 14 points in the first quarter. She drained a pair of contested step-back three-pointers to finish period and give the Storm a 25-22 lead.

Advertising

Connecticut began the second period with a 12-0 run to go up 34-25 with 7:15 left when Seattle answered with a 23-11 spurt to cap the first half and go into the break ahead 48-45.

The Storm offense had been incredibly hot in the six quarters, including last Saturday’s thrilling win at Dallas, leading into halftime Tuesday, averaging 26.2 points per period.

And yet none of it mattered during a frightful third quarter in which Seattle converted on just 3 of 17 shots, including 0 for 4 on three-pointers, and was outscored 22-8.

The Storm’s dismal offensive performance allowed Connecticut to take control for good and begin the fourth quarter on top 67-56.

Seattle cut a 12-point deficit to five in the final minute but couldn’t get any closer in a game that included three technical fouls (two on the Storm).

Ezi Magbegor finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Horston had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Storm (3-8).

Advertising

Connecticut forward Alyssa Thomas tallied her first triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, while Natasha Hiedman had 17, Brionna Jones had 13 and Tiffany Hayes had 12.

Seattle plays Indiana (4-7) on Thursday in the second game of a three-game homestand.

NOTE:

— Jewell Loyd was voted the WNBA Western Conference player of the week after she averaged 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game as the Storm went 2-1 in three road games.