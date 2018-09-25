Phoenix Mercury center, who missed the first two games because of an ankle injury, scores 15 points in 14 minutes of a 26-point victory over Latvia.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain – Brittney Griner got restless as she sat out two games because of a mild ankle injury.

The 6-foot-8 center made an impressive debut in this year’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, scoring 15 points to help the United States post a 102-76 victory over Latvia on Tuesday.

“Sitting on the bench is the worst. It’s like being on punishment. It’s like, ‘We’re going to take you out and we’re going to let you watch your siblings buy candy and toys. But, you can’t get anything.’ That’s how it is,” Griner said with a smile.

Griner, who plays for the WNBA Phoenix Mercury, injured her ankle in practice Friday.

She came in midway through the first quarter Tuesday. Griner scored six straight points during a stretch in the second quarter and needed a mere 14 minutes on the court to score 15.

With Latvia hanging around in the second half only down 11, Griner took over. She scored the first seven points during a 17-0 run to close the third quarter, including a three-point play with 2:16 left. A’ja Wilson then scored the next seven points, and Latvia was finished.

While the U.S. team (3-0) got Griner back, it didn’t have Elena Delle Donne or Storm guard Sue Bird. Delle Donne is still recovering from a bone bruise in her knee she injured during the WNBA playoffs.

Bird was coming off the grind of the WNBA season that ended in a championship for the Storm.

The Americans don’t play again until Friday.

Tina Charles led the U.S. team with 18 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 12 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Storm teammate Jewell Loyd contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Anete Steinberga led Latvia (0-3) with 30 points.