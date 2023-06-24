Traditionally, athletes receive cheers at home and boos on the road.

That narrative changed when Brittney Griner returned to Seattle on Saturday night.

The crowd at Climate Pledge Arena was waiting to show their support. During Thursday’s Storm game against the Indiana Fever, the public-address announcer mentioned Saturday opponent, the Phoenix Mercury, and Griner’s name was met with an abundance of cheers.

The support Griner has received since returning to the United States after she was held for 10 months in Russia, shows the type of family essence that the WNBA and the fans value, she said.

“It’s (WBNA) definitely a family connection, a family atmosphere,” Griner said. “You see that in the fans. They care.”

Griner received a standing ovation when announced as part of the Mercury’s starting roster from all 9,122 in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena and there was a “Welcome Back BG!” sign on the JumboTron.

“It’s all been really positive,” said Audrey Leiker, who showed up at the game with a sign in support of Griner. “I’ve seen a lot of different signs and people with Brittney Griner shirts.”

Leiker, whose sign read: “Welcome Back 42,” believes that Griner brings resilience and positive change within the league.

Griner is the Mercury’s leader in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. She was probable against the Storm, as she was sidelined with a hip injury that caused her to miss the last three games.

“It felt good to back on the court,” Griner said. “I hate missing games. … It was great being back.”

With this being her first time being back in the Seattle arena since her return from Russia, fans wanted to make sure she felt welcomed.

“It’s beautiful,” Storm fan Amanda Nelson said about Griner’s return. “I think everyone is so happy to see her. Everybody realized that it’s not about who you’re rooting for, it’s about having a part of the WNBA family back.

“She’s brought the league together as a whole. … Her great attitude shown throughout (everything) and her staying positive.”

Signs inked with welcome back and screams of “We love you BG!” echoed throughout the arena.

“Seattle has always been so warming and nice,” Griner said. “Just to see them cheer like that and yell my name, I could feel the love and I appreciate them (the fans) so much for supporting me and women’s basketball like they do here. It was amazing.”

Griner had 11 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes as the Storm won 97-74.

“It was fantastic. It was great,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “I know BG appreciates the love and support and getting a standing ovation. That was very special.”

Griner even got a final standing ovation as she jogged out of the arena with a wave to each side of the court.