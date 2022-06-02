The look — a mixture of frustration, fatigue and fury — on Sabrina Ionescu’s face said it all.

The second-year New York Liberty guard had enough of Briann January’s defensive torment and pleaded with the referees for a call that never came. Before storming off the court during Seattle’s 92-61 blowout win Sunday, Ionescu verbally ripped the refs one last time following her second straight subpar outing against January.

“The thing with Bri is she doesn’t mind being in players’ space and she doesn’t back down from nobody,” Storm forward Jantel Lavender said. “And that is what fuels us a little bit. We want to get up into people’s (crap) for lack of a better word. You want to get up in them. You want them to feel you.

“That’s fun for her. I’m sure it’s not fun for the other team, but we got her back. … She can be the head of the snake for us offensively, but especially defensively. Her intensity on the defensive end just riles teams up and gets us going.”

January added: “I’m not out there to make friends. I’m out there to win. That’s what it is.”

The Storm (5-3) have seemingly recovered from a shaky start and are riding a four-game winning streak into their 7 p.m. Friday night matchup against the Dallas Wings (5-4) at Climate Pledge Arena thanks in large part to January and Lavender.

They were former starters and veterans who have each played over 300 WNBA games that were brought in to fill reserve roles and bolster Seattle’s depth.

However, they’ve made an immediate impact in the past two games as starters and are expected to start again Friday night while Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor are in health and safety protocols.

“My approach is the same whether it’s coming off the bench or starting,” said the 35-year-old January. “Just being very attentive to our game plan. Knowing where are our advantages? How can I put my teammates in positions to be successful and be a catalyst on offense and defense? That’s the way I approach every game and how I’ll continue if Sue is here or whatever the lineups are.”

As a starter, January is averaging 11.5 points, two assists, 1.5 steals and 28.4 minutes while shooting 61.5% from the floor, including 71.4% on three-pointers. And as a reserve, the 5-foot-8 point guard is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 19.9 while shooting 29.6% from the field and 18.8% beyond the arc.

“That’s not about starting and more about getting comfortable playing with my teammates and finding my areas,” said January when asked about the discrepancy between her performances as a starter and a reserve. “This was new for everybody. I missed training camp (while playing overseas) so in some ways, I’m just catching up on some things. It takes time.”

Lavender expressed a similar sentiment following her best outing of the season on Sunday when she finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — for the Storm’s first double-double of the season.

“I just need one feel-good game to find my spot and my area because they have so many great scorers on this team,” said the 6-4 forward who has played with four teams during her 11-year WNBA career. “I’m in a new system. It’s a lot of stuff that I’m learning with how they like to play versus how I can fit my game into the realm of their system.

“For me it’s finding those areas where I can get rebounds … I just want to continue this while Ezi is out and show them they can look to me and trust me until we get our full roster back. I’m capable and I’m knowledgeable. I know so much about the game. I know I can help this team.”

In the past two games, Lavender is averaging 10.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 27:48 minutes while shooting 62.5% on field goals.

“When you can get players like me and Bri who came here to be a reserve, getting these minutes early in the season helps get that confidence going,” said the 33-year-old Lavender. “We’re gaining chemistry and it’s going to be deadly with us coming off the bench. And then Stewie (Breanna Stewart) and Jewell (Loyd) are getting comfortable with us. We’re gaining their trust because they don’t really know us. It’s growing a deep trust that we’re going to need in the postseason.

“If we can be effective and get wins while a lot of our roster is out, it speaks volumes. During this time, people are getting time on the court to find out how we can be effective in our own unique way.”

January’s recent offensive surge has been a surprising bonus, but the seven-time WNBA All-Defensive team honoree has seamlessly taken charge of Seattle’s defense that’s allowed 70.8 points during their four-game winning streak.

“Our team is really locked in on being great defensively and I haven’t seen that for a couple of years,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “I don’t like to compare, but we already know (former Storm forward) Alysha Clark was like (a defensive captain) for us. … But now everyone has taken ownership of pieces of our defense and yet it starts with Bri.”

January added: “That’s why they brought me here. … For anybody who has followed my career, that’s what I do. Being able to create energy from the defensive end is an important part of the game. Just to bring some toughness, I think that’s why the brought Gabby (Williams) and I to this team. To bring some toughness and some dogs on the defensive end. To get our team going, create energy and take teams out of their comfort zone.

“I like making people feel uncomfortable. People aren’t as successful when they feel uncomfortable. We’re out there to win and whatever I can do to make that happen, then that’s my job.”

NOTES:

— Stephanie Talbot returned to practice and is expected to play Friday after entering the league’s health and safety protocols and missing two games. The fifth-year forward said she experienced mild symptoms from COVID-19 and quarantined in Seattle for nine days.

— Fifth-year center Mercedes Russell, who has missed the start of the season due to an unspecified non-basketball injury, participated in 5-on-5 workouts in practice this week after. She is not listed on Seattle’s injury report and coach Noelle Quinn is hoping to get Russell some minutes off the bench on Friday in her season debut.