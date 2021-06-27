Sue Bird’s three-pointer came up short in the final seconds and the Storm fell 95-92 in overtime against Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Storm’s second straight defeat came on a day when Breanna Stewart turned in a spectacular performance while tallying 35 points — three shy of her career high — 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

Stewart had a couple of chances to be the hero and win the game in regulation, but she missed a 15-footer jumper with 2.1 seconds and came up short on a 9-foot jumper as time expired in regulation.

In the extra period, Stewart canned two free throws to put the Storm up 92-91 with 21.4 seconds left.

Before the ensuing possession, Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer drew up a play on the sideline for Chelsea Gray who drained a midrange jumper over Stewart to give the Aces a 93-92 lead with 10.6 seconds left.

Following a Seattle timeout, Bird had a good look at the rim behind the arc and launched a 28-foot jumper that hit the front of the rim and bounced away. She was 1 for 8 from downtown and 3 for 11 from the field for seven points.

Mercedes Russell finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm, which dropped to 12-4.

The Aces (11-4) received 22 points from A’ja Wilson and 21 points from Gray. The Storm has five games remaining before the WNBA’s five-week Olympic break starting with Friday’s home game against Atlanta.