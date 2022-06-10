Breanna Stewart hit a pair of free throws in the final moments, putting the Storm up one.

However, Dallas had 6.7 seconds and Arike Ogunbowale.

The Wings star guard, who has a propensity of draining last-second, game-winning shots, raced down the court and fired up a 24-foot three-point attempt that rattled out of the rim as time expired and gave the Storm an 89-88 victory Friday night at College Park Center in Dallas.

Stewart had her first double-double performance of the year with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds, and matched highlights with counterpart Awak Kuier who flushed the first dunk of the WNBA season.

Jewell Loyd (18 points, five assists and four rebounds) traded improbable three-pointers with Ogunbowale (23 points and six assists) during a brilliant night of shot making for the former Notre Dame stars.

And the Storm was outscored 29-23 in the fourth quarter and blew a seven-point lead to start the period.

But Stewart scored 10 points in the fourth, including 4 of 5 at the line.

Advertising

Ezi Magbegor tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks while Gabby Williams finished with a career-high nine assists, which tied the most this season for a Storm player.

Seattle (7-5) faces Dallas (6-6) again at 1 p.m. Sunday at College Park Center.

The first half featured a couple of big momentum shifts from both teams.

Stewart’s 11 points and Bird’s seven carried Seattle to a 22-12 lead late in the first quarter. However, the Storm’s second unit gave it all back minutes later while surrendering a 10-0 run to Dallas, which tied the game at 22-22.

This time, Seattle scored 10 unanswered points to surge ahead 32-22.

Dallas responded with a 12-2 run to knot the game at 34-34. The Wings led by one when Loyd scored on a putback that gave the Storm a 42-41 lead at halftime.

Advertising

Noelle Quinn didn’t mince words when asked what would constitute a successful road trip for the Storm, which plays five games over the next 10 days.

“Wins,” she said.

Stewart second in All-Star voting

Stewart is second behind Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson in the early returns of fan voting for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Wilson leads the league with 21,688 votes and Stewart has 20,866.

Seattle had three players among the top 10 of fan voting, including Bird (ninth, 9,299) and Jewell Loyd (10th, 9,268). Fan voting represents 50% of the total vote, with current players and media accounting for 25% each. Voters can select up to four guards and six frontcourt players on their ballots.

The 10 All-Star starters will be announced June 22 and WNBA coaches will select 12 reserves, who will be announced June 28. The two players with the most fan votes will serve as team captains and select their respective rosters July 2.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is July 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Note