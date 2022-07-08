CHICAGO — Breanna Stewart’s new sneakers have finally arrived and are ready to debut this weekend in Chicago at the WNBA All-Star Game.

More than a year since the 27-year-old Storm star announced a historic deal with Puma and became just the 10th player in WNBA history with a signature shoe, she unveiled the Stewie 1 via a series of tweets and news releases Friday morning.

“Working with PUMA to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” Stewart said in a statement. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

Stewart, who is making her fourth WNBA All-Star Game appearance and is co-captain of Team Stewart, plans to wear her shoes during Sunday’s game.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty excited for that,” Stewart said weeks ago. “We’ve been planning this for a long time. Puma has been really great. I’ve been totally involved with everything from the design, different colorways and just everything.

“I can literally say, this shoe is me. The team at Puma thought of everything. They’ve got my whole journey in this shoe. I feel represented.”

Last May, Stewart made the switch from Nike, which she wore at the University of Connecticut and early in her WNBA career, to Puma in a blockbuster deal that included a signature shoe and apparel line.

Puma originally planned to release Stewart’s shoe at the start of the 2022 WNBA season, however the COVID-19 pandemic created production delays that pushed the shoe’s release to July.

On Friday, Puma unveiled the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire, a low top mesh sneaker that features a neon yellow and black colors. According to the shoe maker, a north star on the soles is an homage to her high school and the scar markings on the heels, represents her two Achilles injuries.

The Stewie 1 and an apparel line consisting of nine items are expected to hit stores and online retailers in September ranging from $35-$140.

The last WNBA player with a signature shoe was Candace Parker’s Adidas TS Ace Commanders in 2010.

“It’s important that players in the W get these types of opportunities because we deserve them,” said Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion.

NOTE

— Storm guard Jewell Loyd collaborated with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to create Nike’s Kyrie Low 5 Community EP “Jewell Loyd” sneaker. Loyd wore the shoes for the first time Thursday.

SKILLS CHALLENGE FIELD SET

The WNBA Skills Challenge finalized its field of participants, which includes this year’s All-Stars Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu and Rhyne Howard.

Additionally, Azura Stevens and NaLyssa Smith will participate in the noon PT Saturday event that will air on ESPN along with the three-point contest.

Jones and Vandersloot are the only players with experience in the WNBA Skills Challenge. In 2019, Jones finished second while Vandersloot advanced to the semifinals.