Storm star forward Breanna Stewart underwent surgery on Wednesday for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg, the team announced.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York.

According to a statement from the Storm, Stewart is expected to make a full recovery and will be available for the start of 2022 WNBA training camp.

Stewart suffered the left foot/leg injury on Sept. 7 during a 105-71 win against Washington and did not play in the final two regular-season games or the Storm’s playoff game.

Seattle eliminated by Phoenix 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

The 2020 WNBA champion Storm, which captured the league’s inaugural Commissioners Cup title this season thanks to an MVP performance from Stewart, was a favorite to win a second straight WNBA title before Stewart went down.

Seattle, which posted a 21-11 record and finished fourth in the WNBA standings, was 20-8 with Stewart in the lineup. She averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds and sat out two regular-season games in August to rest following a hectic stint that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. women’s basketball team and the birth of her first child with wife Marta Xargay Casademont.

Stewart had hoped to take the family to Russia continue playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the EuroLeague. She has two years remaining on a three-year contract with UMMC.

“Obviously, with this injury (it’s) dealing with that first to make sure that I’m ready to play and I’m healthy,” Stewart said last month. “My timeline of getting to Russia, I don’t know.”

The 27-year-old Stewart, who was voted one of the WNBA’s all-time top 25 players, has a history with Achilles injuries.

On April 14, 2019, she tore her right Achilles tendon while playing for Russia’s Dynamo Kursk and missed the entire 2019 WNBA season.

“Having gone through something like this before, I know I have to listen to my body and (the doctors and trainers),” Stewart said last month. “You can’t rush a recovery and sometimes you have to think about the big picture.”