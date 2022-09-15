Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson were unanimous selections and highlight the 2022 All-WNBA first team.

It’s the third straight year Stewart was named to the all-league first team and the fourth time in her career. The Storm star was also chosen to the All-WNBA second team as a rookie in 2016.

Stewart and Wilson have battled all year for the WNBA’s top awards and not surprisingly they tied with 280 points in All-WNBA voting while being named to the first team on all 56 ballots submitted by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

It’s the third All-WNBA recognition for Wilson, who edged Stewart this year for the MVP award. The Las Vegas Aces star also claimed the Defensive MVP and helped eliminate Stewart and the Storm 3-1 in the WNBA semifinals.

Joining Stewart and Wilson on the All-WNBA first team were Las Vegas guard and former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum (265 points), Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (183) and Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (183).

The All-WNBA second team included Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (175 points), New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (168), Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (141), Sun forward Jonquel Jones (126) and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (65).

The deadline to submit votes for the All-WNBA teams was Aug. 14, the final day of the regular season. For the first time, players were selected without regard for position. Players received five points for each first-team vote and three points for each second-team vote.

Each member of the All-WNBA first team will receive $10,300 and second team members will get $5,150.