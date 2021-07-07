EVERETT — Breanna Stewart added another marvelous chapter to her storied basketball career on Wednesday night.

The Storm superstar scored 12 of the final 14 points for Seattle in the final 3½ minutes during a 71-62 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Stewart finished with a game-high 27 points while Jewell Loyd added 18 in her first game back after missing Sunday’s win over LA with a sprained left ankle.

With Seattle clinging to a 57-54 lead, Stewart took over offensively and buried LA beneath a series of clutch baskets at the end.

The barrage began when Stewart collected a Loyd missed three-pointer for a putback. She canned a pair of free throws before connecting on two short jumpers.

Then Stewart delivered the dagger — a three-pointer from the top of the key that put the Storm up 69-62.

With Loyd back in the lineup, the Storm took control early and raced out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter. LA outscored Seattle 20-15 in the second quarter, but the Storm went into the break ahead 38-29.

The Sparks pulled to within 40-33 early in the third quarter before Seattle answered with a 9-2 run that included a 25-foot three-pointer from Stephanie Talbot.

Still, the Storm was unable to separate from Los Angeles and led 53-43 at the end of the third.

Aided by three straight Seattle turnovers, the Sparks used an 11-4 run to pull within 57-54 midway in the fourth quarter and appeared poised for an upset.

Los Angeles, which has lost five straight games, received 22 points from Erica Wheeler and fell to 6-12.

Note

Reserve center Ezi Magbegor and Talbot will miss the next two games while participating with the Australian women’s basketball team that’s going to the Summer Olympics.

Seattle, which added forwards Cierra Burdick and N’dea Jones on 7-day contracts, will have 10 available players for Friday’s game against Phoenix.