EVERETT — What happens when a three-point shooting team can no longer shoot threes?

Well, you get a disjointed performance much like the Storm’s 85-75 come-from-behind victory Thursday night against the New York.

To borrow a baseball reference, the Storm didn’t have control of its fastball and needed to rely on its secondary pitch to capture a much-needed victory that halted a three-game losing streak.

Normally, the Storm overwhelms opponents with a bevy of three-pointers, but this time it connected on just 2 of 14 from behind the arc while New York canned 11 of 23.

However, the Storm had Breanna Stewart and the Liberty did not.

Stewart revived her MVP candidacy with a workmanlike 33-point outing in which she eschewed three-pointers and repeatedly attacked the rim for layups and off-balance jumpers.

The 6-foot-4 forward exploited a matchup in the post against former teammate Natasha Howard while connecting on 12 of 22 shots and 9 of 11 free throws. Stewart also finished with eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes.

It was the third highest scoring outing of the season for Stewart, who also has tallied 36 and 35 points.

Mercedes Russell finished with 14 points for Seattle (19-10), which retains its lead for third place in the WNBA standings.

Seattle led 18-9 with 3½ minutes left in the first quarter when New York took control of the game and went on a 20-6 run to finish the period.

In front of a vocal throng of fans, Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Ducks star, capped the first-quarter scoring with a three-pointer to put the Liberty up 29-24.

New York built a 34-28 lead before Seattle used a 6-0 spurt to tie the game at 34-34.

However, the Storm couldn’t regain the lead and went into halftime down.

Once again, New York seized momentum and extended its lead to 64-54 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

Still, Seattle cut its deficit to 64-63 to start the fourth.

Stewart, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter, drove for a layup put the Storm ahead 69-68 for its first lead since the first quarter.

Stewart canned the next two baskets as Seattle pushed its lead to 73-68, and New York never recovered.

Ionescu scored 20 points, Rebecca Allen 17 and Howard 15 for the Liberty, which lost its sixth straight game and fell to 11-18.

