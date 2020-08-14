Breanna Stewart bounced back from a season-low scoring performance in her last outing and poured in 21 points to lead the Storm to its seventh straight win, an 83-65 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The two-time WNBA All-Star tallied just seven points Thursday, which was the first time this season she didn’t notch double figures in points.

However, Stewart scored at will against Dallas and connected on 9 of 12 field goals, including two three-pointers while playing just three periods.

For the second straight game, most of the Storm starters sat on the sideline in the fourth after putting away another undermanned opponent with a dominant effort at both ends.

Once again, it was nearly a perfect game for Seattle, which led 27-16 after the first period.

The Storm momentarily stumbled in the second when Dallas cut its deficit to four points (35-31) midway into the period. Seattle answered with a 9-0 run to end the first half and went into the break ahead 44-31.

Advertising

The Storm outscored the Wings 19-12 in the third to take a 63-43 lead in the fourth. Dallas never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Alysha Clark extended her streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds, and Jewell Loyd tallied 12 points.

Seattle (9-1) plays Connecticut (4-6) at noon Sunday.

Dallas played without standout rookie Satou Sabally and leaned heavily on second-year guard Arike Ogunbowale, who had a game-high 22 points.

Marna Mabrey added 13 points and Allisha Gray 11 for the Wings (3-7), who lost their third straight game.