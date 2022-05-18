Chicago Sky coach James Wade assumed Storm star Breanna Stewart would return from a two-game layoff and play Wednesday night for the slumping Storm, who had lost three straight games.

“We prepared for Stewie like she’s been playing,” Wade said during a pregame interview. “You never want to count her out. I think we’ll be ready as far as that’s concerned.”

Sure enough, Stewart cleared the WNBA’s health and safety protocols and just as Wade predicted, the Sky held her relatively in check.

However, Chicago had no answer for Ezi Magbegor who scored a career-high tying 21 points to carry the Storm to a 74-71 victory in front of 7,450 at Climate Pledge Arena.

In her first game in 10 days, Stewart had 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, five rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes.

But this game was all about Magbegor, the 22-year-old Australian who is blossoming into an emerging star while filling in for injured Mercedes Russell.

In her last outing, Magbegor dominated defensively and blocked seven shots, the most for a WNBA player this season and one shy of the Storm record held by fellow Aussie Lauren Jackson.

On Wednesday, Magbegor used speed, quickness and guile to repeatedly outmaneuver six-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and Sky center Azura Stevens.

Magbegor scored 10 points in the first quarter and 13 at halftime for Seattle, which led 46-34 at the break.

The 6-foot-4 center poured in eight points in the third quarter when the Storm built a 50-36 lead early in the period.

Chicago cut its deficit to 69-60 at a point when Seattle’s offense went stagnant. That’s when Stewart powered up a tough layup against two defenders to end a 2½-minute scoring drought.

Gabby Williams, the former Sky forward, followed with a three-pointer and Seattle did just enough at the end to hold off Chicago’s comeback bid.

The Sky closed to within 74-71 with 35.2 seconds left and had a chance to force overtime on its final possession.

However, Allie Quigley’s shot at the buzzer over Williams hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

Stevens had 18 points for Chicago (2-2), which also received 11 points from Emma Meeseman, Coutney Vandersloot and Parker.

The Storm (2-3) hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

