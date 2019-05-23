The Storm temporarily severed ties with Breanna Stewart and placed the reigning WNBA MVP on the suspended list before finalizing its 2019 roster.

The move created an extra spot for Anriel Howard, a promising rookie forward who was selected 24th in the second round by Seattle in last month’s WNBA draft.

“We like her a lot because she’s a powerful player who can do a lot of things,” interim coach Gary Kloppenburg said. “It’s just a matter of her getting used to our game because I think she played a little out of position in college.

“She’s more of a 2/3 (shooting guard/small forward) and I think she was in the post before. So for her, it’s getting used to defending more on the perimeter and shooting the three.”

After signing free-agent guard Shavonte Zellous in the offseason, the Storm wasn’t expecting to add anyone else to a veteran squad that brings back 11 players from last year’s team that won the WNBA championship.

Seattle selected 19-year-old Australian forward Ezi Magbegor in the first round of the WNBA draft and elected to have her spend the year overseas because of its crowded roster.

However, Stewart tore her right Achilles last month while playing for her Russian team Dynamo Kursk in the EuroLeague Final Four championship.

The Storm star underwent surgery that will force her to miss the 2019 season, which opened a spot on the roster once the team decided to suspend her without pay.

Stewart was scheduled to make $64,538, according to a database of WNBA salaries compiled by High Post Hoops.

WNBA teams, which must carry a minimum of 11 players and a maximum of 12, cannot replace injured players without releasing someone.

Seattle opted not to add Sue Bird to the suspended list, which perhaps signals the 38-year-old point guard is hoping to return later this season after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur from her left knee.

Typical recovery time is 8 to 10 weeks, which could mean a return in late July or early August for Bird.

Down two All-Stars, the Storm needed some help on the bench and Howard, who averaged 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season at Mississippi State, displayed early promise in training camp.

The 5-foot-11 and 176-pound forward started the exhibition opener and averaged 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 20.5 minutes during two preseason games.

Howard’s spot on the team became apparent Wednesday when the Storm released training-camp invitee Teana Muldrow, a 6-1 forward who played in four games in the WNBA last season including three with Seattle.

On Wednesday, the Storm also included Macy Miller, Presley Hudson and Recee Caldwell in its final cuts.

Otherwise there were few surprises among the Storm’s final roster that includes Jewell Loyd, Jordin Canada, Zellous, Sami Whitcomb and Bird in the backcourt.

Natasha Howard, Crystal Langhorne, Alysha Clark, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Courtney Paris, Mercedes Russell and Howard round out the frontcourt.

CLARK TOPS WHITCOMB FOR TITLE

Clark tallied 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Lyon Asvel to a 75-61 victory in a decisive Game 5 for the French league championship on Tuesday against a Lattes Montpellier team led by Storm teammate Whitcomb.

Clark played a starring role this season while averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27 games for the French team that’s owned by former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker.

Whitcomb was equally spectacular in the French finale and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both players are expected to fly to Seattle on Friday and will be on the Storm bench for Saturday’s regular-season opener, but it’s uncertain if they will play against Phoenix.

NOTE:

— Stewart, who has spent the past week rehabbing in Los Angeles, will also attend the opener that will include a ring ceremony commemorating the Storm’s 2018 WNBA championship.