The Seattle Storm announced that star forward Breanna Stewart would miss Wednesday night’s game in Phoenix because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Storm made the announcement via email and did not say if Stewart had COVID or was a close contact to somebody who had tested positive.
The Storm also said guard Epiphanny Price would miss the game because of health protocols. Center Mercedes Russell is out with a non-basketball injury.
The Storm head into Wednesday’s game at 1-1, and former WNBA MVP Stewart is averaging 19 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
