Breanna Stewart wasn’t going to disappoint with her grandma in the building.

Playing her first game in Connecticut in two years, where she became a star with Connecticut Huskies, Stewart scored a game-high 22 points to carry the Storm to a 89-66 victory over the Sun on Sunday morning.

It was a sweet homecoming for the three Seattle players with ties to UConn.

Stewart, who connected on 4 of 5 three-point attempts, also had nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while Sue Bird finished with 13 points and four assists and Katie Lou Samuelson added eight points and four assists.

Seattle (10-2) maintained its lead in the WNBA standings and improved to a league-best 5-0 on the road.

Connecticut (8-3), which entered the game with league’s best defense, had difficulty containing an explosive Storm offense without All-Star center Jonquel Jones, who will miss the next 4-6 games while playing in an international tournament.

Advertising

Seattle’s offense has become a pick-your-poison scenario for opposing teams.

Try to take away Stewart, the 2019 WNBA MVP, then Jewell Loyd goes off on scoring streak. She entered Sunday’s game averaging 22 points in the past four contests.

Connecticut double-teamed Loyd, which allowed Stewart to take advantage of single coverage and knock down several midrange and perimeter jumpers.

Seattle led 25-16 in the first quarter thanks to the UConn trio, which combined for 22 points and produced the play of the game.

Late in the period, Stewart snatched what appeared to be a shot or maybe a pass from Jasmine Thomas out of the air to start a fast break. Then Bird connected with a streaking Stewart running down the middle of the floor who redirected a pass to Samuelson on the baseline for a 13-footer that put the Storm up 20-11.

The Storm led 43-29 at halftime and was hardly challenged after the break.

Connecticut, which scored a season low points, never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way. DeWanner Bonner and Kaila Charles each had 14 points for the Sun.

Seattle finishes its five-game road trip with a pair of games next week at Indiana.