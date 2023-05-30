Aside from wearing a No. 30 aqua blue and black New York Liberty jersey, Breanna Stewart looked like she never left Seattle, the place she used to call home.

After muted applause from the Climate Pledge Arena fans that drowned out a smattering of boos during player introductions, Stewart tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals to defeat her former team, the Storm, 86-78 on Tuesday night.

“Stewie does what Stewie does,” said Storm guard Kia Nurse, who played two years with Stewart at the University of Connecticut.

Certainly, the Storm have seen this type of display from the Stewart, who spent seven seasons with Seattle before bolting in free agency to New York.

“I’m not sure that you can stop a player of her caliber,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said before the game. “You try to contain her as much as possible. You know physicality is one place we can start and making sure that we’re close to her and not letting her get into her pick-and-pops so easy.

“Obviously, she switches a lot so she’s posting up a lot more so just making sure we’re physical there. Then on the offensive end not being afraid to attack her. She’s a very good shot blocker. She’s very athletic and very mobile, but I think we can put her into some space and get some drive-and-kick opportunities and make her defend.”

The Storm kept Stewart under wraps in the first half, holding her to eight points, which was a monumental feat considering she entered the game averaging 26 points and exploded for 45 points 10 days ago against the Indiana Fever.

However, Stewart got going in the third quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Late in the period, she sized up Ezi Magbegor, drove middle and floated an off-balance, midrange jumper before being bumped to the floor.

The subsequent free throw gave the Liberty a 66-53 lead and Seattle never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

“She’s pretty special,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said before the game when asked about Stewart. “We’re very lucky to have her in New York. I know she’s coming home and hopefully everyone here appreciates what she did for this team for many years and hopefully she can do the same for ours.

“There’s so many things I love about Stewie, but she’s a champion, she’s a winner and she’s a leader, but she’s so selfless. She wants to play basketball the right way. People follow her, but she knows how to help people elevate their game as well. It’s been fun. This is the first time I’ve coached Stewie, but it feels like I’ve coached her for a while. It’s just been really easy and that’s nice.”

Aside from an 80-64 loss in its opener, easy pretty much sums up New York’s season that includes a couple of double-digit wins.

Stewart led the way, but the Liberty (3-1) overwhelmed the Storm with a star-studded lineup that includes Sabrina Ionescu (20 points and six rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot (10 assists). Backup center Stephanie Dolson added 10 points and five assists.

“From their first five to even the players coming off the bench, everyone has an ability to impact that game on both sides of the floor, so it presents a huge challenge,” Quinn said. “Tonight is about playing into our scout. Executing our scout as best as possible. We know that it’s a load to stop these All-Stars and we have to be committed to staying focused on both ends of the floor.”

Jewell Loyd led the Storm in scoring for the third straight game with a game-high 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Magbegor chipped in 12 points and 14 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb had 11 points off the bench.

It’s the Storm’s first 0-3 start since 2014 when they finished 12-22.

When asked the biggest challenge this season without Stewart, Quinn said: “Just not wanting so much so fast. Just being patient with the growth process and having grace and knowing that mistakes are going to happen on our end with players and coaches.

“Just being mindful of the journey and being appreciative of the journey. It’s not going to look the same because we don’t have her, but with the players that we have here continue to instill and empower them with confidence to be the best version of themselves.”

The Storm trailed 14-8 when Quinn made her first substitution and swapped center Mercedes Russell with rookie forward Jordan Horston to comprise a small-ball lineup that pushed Magbegor into the post against Jonquel Jones.

New York quickly built a 21-12 lead with less than three minutes left in the first quarter and was seemingly poised for an early knockout.

However, the Storm answered with an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 23-20 just before the quarter ended.

Seattle stayed within striking distance in the second period and took a 35-34 lead before being outscored 12-4 to end the first half and went into the break down 46-39.