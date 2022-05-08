The Storm recovered from another double-digit deficit in the first quarter, but unlike the season opener late-game miscues, shoddy offensive execution and A’ja Wilson’s dominant performance led to Seattle’s 85-74 defeat against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 8 rebounds while Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Epiphanny Prince 11.

However, the Storm needed much more to combat Las Vegas, which had all five starters score in double figures. Wilson was magnificent and finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Jackie Young had 19 points and former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum 18 points, 7 assists and 3 steals to offset 5 turnovers.

Stewart had a strong start and converted 4 of 6 shots for nine points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the rest of the Storm was 3 of 14 and Seattle trailed 26-14 late in the period.

The Storm used a 10-3 run to trim its deficit to 29-24 midway through the second quarter.

Seattle wrestled away momentum during the stretch, and it’s Big Three collaborated for the play of the night. Stewart chased down Jackie Young and swatted away her layup attempt.

Bird tracked down the rebound in the corner and sprinted the other way to start a fast break that ended with her pass on the perimeter to Loyd for a three-pointer that cut the Storm’s deficit to 32-27 with 4:14 left in the first half.

Las Vegas never lost control and took a 39-33 lead into halftime.

Gabby Williams stripped Wilson and pushed the ball up court before finding, Stewart who drained a three and pulled Seattle to 47-44.

Prince knotted the score at 52-52 with 1:34 left in the third with a lineup that included backups Brian January, Stephanie Talbot, Reshanda Gray and Jantel Lavender.

Lavender gave Seattle its first lead since the opening minutes with a layup to go ahead 57-56 with 16.7 left in the third.

The Storm led 59-58 to start of the fourth.

However, Seattle was outscored 27-15 in the final 10 minutes.

The Storm wraps up its two-game road trip Wednesday with a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.