Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale went back and forth in the final minutes exchanging big baskets and clutch plays in a thrilling old-fashioned shootout.

Stewart finished with 36 points — two shy of her career high — but the Storm’s 100-97 victory against the host Dallas Wings wasn’t decided until the final seconds of overtime when Ogunbowale’s three-point attempt was off the mark with 4.9 seconds left and Moriah Jefferson’s wild three-pointer missed badly as time ran out.

It was a historic performance for Stewart who became the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 2,500-point plateau.

The 26-year-old star, who has tallied 2,516 points in 124 games, also passed former Storm star Lauren Jackson and became the fastest player in league history with at least 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The Storm needed every point from Stewart, Jewell Loyd’s 25-point outing and several clutch plays from Jordin Canada to pull away from Dallas.

Canada, who finished with 14 points off the bench, forced overtime with a driving runner that bounced off the back of the rim and fell in with 4.4 seconds left in regulation.

Playing its first overtime game since July 10, 2018, the Storm had difficulty pulling away from the Wings. Neither team led by more than three points in the extra period.

Marina Mabrey, who had 26 points and six three-pointers, drained a deep three that gave Dallas (1-1) a 93-90 lead with 3:09 left.

Stewart, who scored eight of Seattle’s 14 points in the extra period, put the Storm up for good with a pair of free throws for a 98-97 lead with 30.5 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Canada’s tight defense on Ogunbowale forced an offensive foul. At the other end, Canada gave Seattle a little bit of breathing room with two more free throws.

Still, Dallas had 12.9 seconds to tie.

Ogunbowale, who finished with 28 points, was hounded once again by Canada into an erratic shot.