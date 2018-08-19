Stewart, who seems like the leading candidate for the WNBA MVP award, broke Lauren Jackson's single-season record as the Storm cruised past the Wings 84-68.

Having clinched the No. 1 seed to the WNBA playoffs and seemingly secured her first MVP trophy, Breanna Stewart didn’t need to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

But when the PA announcer introduced the Storm starters, Stewart was the first to trot on the KeyArena court as she’s done all season.

The presumptive MVP played sparingly in the first half, but staked the Storm to a double-digit halftime lead that set up a drama-free second half in which the Seattle reserves cruised to an 84-68 victory in front a sellout 12,574 on Sunday.

Despite playing a career-low 12 minutes, Stewart finished with a game-high-tying 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 3 on three-pointers.

In a record-setting performance, the third-year Storm star broke the franchise record for points in a season that was held by two-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson. Stewart has 742 and Jackson tallied 739 in 2007 — her seventh season.

Stewart also outshined Liz Cambage, perhaps her closest competitor for the MVP award. The Dallas center won the league’s scoring title, but the Storm held her to 5-of-13 shooting and just 11 points — her second fewest this season.

Seattle entered the regular-season finale just 2-4 when there’s a disruption in the starting lineup, but the Storm had little difficulty with a makeshift lineup that didn’t include star Sue Bird.

Dressed in street clothes, Bird grabbed the whiteboard from coach Dan Hughes and diagramed plays on the sideline during a few breaks.

The Storm (26-8) made quick work of Dallas thanks to 11-of-22 shooting on three-pointers.

The Storm starters didn’t play in the second half while Crystal Langhorne (15) led the reserves in the playoff tuneup.

The Storm will watch the first two rounds of the postseason while Dallas (15-19) heads to Phoenix for a single-elimination playoff matchup on Tuesday.