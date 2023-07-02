Storm coach Noelle Quinn emphasized that Breanna Stewart is a one of a kind WNBA player after Sunday’s game against the Liberty.

Former Storm star Stewart was welcomed back from 9,110 in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena in her second appearance in Seattle this season, receiving a vast amount of cheers from the Seattle faithful during the introduction of the starting lineups.

“I had the opportunity to play with her, and from the first time I came back to Seattle I understood why she was so special,” said Quinn, who was a former teammate and coached Stewart during her time on the Storm.

Stewart, averaging close to a double-double with 22.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, showed no inept signs on both sides of the court in a 81-66 Liberty win.

“I felt a lot better coming back to Seattle the second time,” Stewart said. “The first one was emotional.”

Having been named an All-Star captain this season adds more accolades to her already lengthy list. Stewart — a two-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, five-time All-Star, rookie of the year and league MVP, all accomplished in her time with Seattle — is continuing to put up dominating performances with New York.

“I was glad I was able to witness greatness personally,” former Storm teammate Jewell Loyd said. “ … I’m able to share that with everyone else with what it really takes to be one of the greats.

“When you have a bond with someone and you’ve been best friends with them … it’s weird (playing against them). But at the same time, you have so much more respect for what they do because you see it.”

The University of Connecticut alumnus was drafted by the Storm as the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, played six seasons in Seattle before leaving for free agency this season to join forces with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, among other All-Stars, on the Liberty.

“She works extremely hard. She’s a winner,” Quinn said. “She is the best player in the world and has won multiple awards. Having gone through multiple injuries and still come back to the top of her game, winning multiple awards, she is an amazing player.

“Her work ethic is what separates her. Her mindset for the game is what separates her. She will continue to be the best because of that.”

Starting off her scoring in Sunday’s win, Stewart scored six seconds off the tip from an assist from Ionescu and went on to score 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. During the second half, Stewart slotted in more of a pass-first role and finished the game with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

What fans got to witness when watching Sunday’s game on CBSSN or at Climate Pledge Arena was a star-studded performance fit for a star-studded player. The 6-foot-4′ forward is among the league leaders in points, rebounds and blocks.

Stewart is appreciative of her time in Seattle, but knows she has to focus on where she’s currently at, saying, “Eventually you have to continue to focus on where you are now.”

Stewart greeted old teammates and coaches after the game, signed autographs and reflected on her time in Seattle.

“I’ve always said I really appreciate Seattle for what we were able to do together,” she said.