There were plenty of firsts for the Storm on Tuesday night.

Rookie guard Ivana Dojkic received her first start in the WNBA and rookie forward Jordan Horston logged her first double-double performance.

Seattle built a 21-point lead — its largest of the season — and led after the first, second and third quarters for the first time this year.

And the Storm dominated the Phoenix Mercury to capture their first road victory, 83-69, which snapped a two-game skid in a performance that easily ranks as the best of the season for Seattle (2-6).

“We’re trending in the right direction tonight,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “This team is still learning and growing in a lot of ways, but if we can have activity level very high on the defensive end, play together and work with each other …

“Tonight, it was a balanced attack. This is the start of something that can grow into where I envision this team going.”

The Storm received production from all areas of the roster including a long-overdue breakout performance from Sami Whitcomb, who entered the game connecting on 6 of 22 three-pointers in the previous seven games.

The seven-year veteran sharpshooter came off the bench and made six three-pointers — one shy of her career best — for a team-high 18 points.

“Sometimes it’s rhythm and opportunity and minutes being played,” Whitcomb said when asked about her slow start to the season. “Sometimes you’re rushing shots as well and you do get into a little bit of a — probably not a slump — but just a mental thing where you’re battling mentally more than anything because you know can make them. You shoot them all the time. My whole career, I have. I think it’s just reminding yourself of that. Staying confident and staying loose.”

Dojkic made three three-pointers before finishing with a personal-best 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

And Horston tallied 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in her second start.

For the first time this season, the Storm didn’t need a big offensive night from WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd, who had 17 points, four assists and two steals.

Seattle never trailed and took control of the game when Dojkic’s steal and layup gave it a 16-5 lead.

The Storm were up 23-18 after the first quarter and Whitcomb made back-to-back threes to cap a 12-0 run that put them ahead 35-18 with 7:04 left in the second period.

Seattle led 50-36 at the break and Phoenix never got closer than nine points in the second half.

“We spoke about this at halftime (that) we hadn’t been in a situation where we’re up like this,” said Quinn, noting the Storm erased a 21-point deficit in its other victory. “How do we respond? How do we lock in? The biggest message from me today was possession by possession, and moment by moment.

“Value all possessions in the first half just like you value it in the second half to put together a 40-minute game. That start really ignited us and we sustained our effort. We didn’t let our foot off the gas and that was really good to see. We know what we do when we’re down 20, but what do we do when we’re up?”

Quinn also praised the Storm’s defense, which held Phoenix to 18 points in each of the first three quarters.

Former Mercury player Kia Nurse helped shut down WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi, who was scoreless for the fifth time in her career and the first since Aug. 30, 2019.

Taurasi, the league’s oldest player and who turned 41 last Sunday, was 0 for 6 from the field, including 0 for 4 on three-pointers.

“She’s one of the best to ever do it if not the best,” Quinn said. “Even at this stage of her career, she’s so deadly from three, getting to the rim and all of the other things that she encompasses as an amazing player. I thought our effort on her starting with Kia was very good, being physical. I thought our attentiveness as far as her coverages and where she’s at on the floor. I thought we were in her space.

“Maybe I can credit that to our defense or her having an off night, but to be able to have an effort like that and hold Diana to no points I think it’s really is a confidence booster for this team.”

Sophie Cunningham scored a game-high 21 points for the short-handed Mercury (2-6). Brittney Griner, who averages a team-high 22.7 points, didn’t play in the second half due to an apparent foot injury and finished with two points and two rebounds.

The Storm continue their three-game trip with a matchup against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas (8-1) on Thursday.

NOTE:

Loyd is sixth in the first round of fan ballots for the WNBA All-Star Game with 21,145 votes. The top 10 vote-getters will be the starters for the July 15 All-Star Game. Fans account for 50% of the vote while current players and a media panel will each account for 25%. WNBA coaches will select the 12 reserves.