It was a battle of outside shots vs. inside shots.

The Storm took early control Wednesday night with their long-range shooting while the Atlanta Dream kept pounding the ball inside, scoring often on layups.

Advantage: Inside shooting.

Atlanta doubled the Storm’s production in the paint (44 to 22), and that was the key stat in the Dream’s 79-68 win at Gateway Center Arena outside Atlanta in College Park, Georgia.

Atlanta holding onto the seventh of eight playoff spots entering the game, improved to 18-20 and clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Seattle lost its second straight game and fell to 11-27.

Storm star Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, giving her 878 for the season, moving her ahead of Diana Taurasi (who had 860 points in 2006) for second-most in WNBA history.

Breanna Stewart has 885 points for the Liberty this season. She and Loyd each have two regular-season games remaining.

Sami Whitcomb helped the Storm get off to a good start in the opening quarter, with her third three-pointer of the first period giving Seattle a 20-13 lead.

Loyd had seven points, including a three pointer, in the first quarter, which Seattle ended with a 24-19 lead.

Atlanta kept pushing the ball inside, and with great success, particularly in the second quarter.

Ezi Magbegor made a layup to give the Storm a 36-33 lead left in the half, but the Dream closed the half on a 14-4 run to take a 47-40 halftime lead.

Atlanta had 28 points in the paint in the first half to just 12 for Seattle. When the Storm’s three-pointers stopped falling in the second quarter, the Dream took advantage.

The Dream increased their lead in the third quarter by continuing to get inside the Storm defense for layups. Then, in the final minute of the period, after Seattle played good defense for 29 seconds, Aari McDonald made a 26-foot three-pointer to give Atlanta a 65-52 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Seattle never got closer than seven points in the final quarter.

Notes

Whitcomb, who played at the University of Washington, finished with three-pointers, giving her at least one three-point shot in 29 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the WNBA. She has made multiple three-pointers in nine straight games.