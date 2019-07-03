Mercedes Russell’s name is spelled with 15 letters and pronounced with five syllables.

Normally.

On Wednesday, the Storm’s second-year center earned more.

Specifically, Russell — a 6-foot-6 former Tennessee standout — scored a career-high 19 points and connected on 7 of 8 field goal attempts in the Storm’s 84-83 loss to the New York Liberty. A potentially game-winning put-back from Storm forward Alysha Clark rolled off the rim as time expired.

But after each successive Russell bucket, the public address announcer at Alaska Airlines Arena took her relatively mundane name and gave it a seismic stretch.

Mmmerceedeeeeez Russelllll!

And, like her name, Russell’s role has also expanded. Without the services of reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, Russell — who averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game last season — has been called upon to assume more responsibility. She has responded with six total (and three consecutive) double-digit scoring games. She responded early and often on Wednesday.

She also needed to, considering that star forward Natasha Howard — the WNBA Player of the Month in June — was uncharacteristically quiet in the first half, contributing just five points on 2-of-10 shooting. It also didn’t help that Storm guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis left early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury.

The Storm needed every Russell bucket — and letter, and syllable — just to keep up with Liberty guard Kia Nurse, who dropped in 24 points and four three pointers on 9-for-12 shooting. Center Tina Charles added 26 points and five rebounds.

Advertising

The teams traded runs in the second quarter, as the Liberty countered a 6-0 Storm run with nine consecutive points of their own, only to watch Seattle score five consecutive points to end the half.

But Russell wasn’t Seattle’s only consistent contributor. All five starters — Russell (19), Howard (15), former Washington Husky Sami Whitcomb (13), Alysha Clark (11) and Jordin Canada (10) — finished in double figures. The Storm shot 33.3 percent from distance, committed just 13 turnovers as well and converted 15 of 20 free-throw attempts as well.

All things considered, the Storm needed a complete effort to compensate for the absences of Stewart (Achilles), Sue Bird (knee) and Jewell Loyd (ankle). They got it from Russell. They didn’t get enough — particularly defensively — from everybody else.