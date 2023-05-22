Considering the outcomes in Seattle and New York, this weekend was likely the worst start to a season in Storm history.

It’s bad enough to get trounced 105-64 by Las Vegas in Saturday’s opener in front of 11,299 at Climate Pledge Arena, which set a franchise record and tied for 10th in WNBA history for the largest margin of defeat.

And just when you think things couldn’t get any worse, the next day former Storm star Breanna Stewart — the once-in-a-generation star who left Seattle in free agency three months ago to assemble a super team with the New York Liberty — scored a career-high and franchise-record 45 points in her home debut.

When asked during a postgame interview how it feels to play in front of family and friends in her home state, Stewart, a Syracuse, N.Y., native, told the Barclays Center fans: “It feels like I made the right decision.”

Ouch.

That has to sting many Storm followers still coming to grips with how Seattle lost the 28-year-old sensation who spent seven years and six seasons with the team after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft.

The marriage was mutually beneficial and productive for both sides.

After a five-year downturn, the Storm rose to prominence with Stewart at the forefront and rebuilt a dynasty that added the 2018 and 2020 WNBA titles to its 2004 and 2010 championships.

Meanwhile, Stewart launched a Hall-of-Fame bound career and stockpiled a bevy of awards, including two WNBA Finals MVPs, the 2018 league MVP, the 2021 Commissioner’s Cup MVP, the 2016 Rookie of the Year and four league All-Star appearances.

Stewie also became one of the biggest stars in the sports community, an outspoken activist and a marketing icon with a signature sneaker deal with Puma.

And yet in 2022, the Storm ownership group and front office chose not to designate Stewart as a core player, which would have tied her to the team for two years.

Instead, Seattle “cored” Jewell Loyd, which allowed Stewart to become an unrestricted free agent.

When Stewart signed a one-year, $228,094 deal with the Storm last year, general manager Talisa Rhea was asked about not designating the Storm star a core player and said: “Decisions were made, which allowed us to get to this point.”

Those decisions also allowed Stewart to hit the free-agent market again this year and she signed a below-market, one-year contract worth $180,000 to join the cash-strapped Liberty.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Loyd said. “For us, we realized that last (playoff) series and how it went that it was like the last hurrah. I think we all felt that.”

Stewart admitted Sue Bird’s retirement impacted her decision to leave Seattle and seemingly she was uninterested in helping the Storm rebuild a roster that includes just three holdovers from last season.

“Just understanding her lifestyle, her family and what’s important to her, I’m super excited for her and supported her decision,” Loyd said. “We talked and I’ve got a good feeling. When you know someone really well, you understand where their heart is. I know it was not an easy decision for her. But at the same time, I want my friends and my family to be happy. If she’s happy there, that’s all that matters.”

Stewart certainly looked happy Sunday afternoon while canning 15 of 21 field goals, including six three-pointers, for 45 points in just three quarters during a 90-73 win over Indiana while Liberty fans chanted: “MVP.”

“It was really important to play like this in my debut,” Stewart told the New York media. “Because I want people to be here and I want them to come back, and I want more. I want more of everything. And yeah it sounds selfish, but as a women’s basketball player, as a female athlete, we need to continue to get recognized for more in media coverage and fans and eyes and viewership.

“Hopefully, I made a few [good] first impressions on some people and I hope they come back.”

Advertising

Speaking of coming back, Stewart returns to Seattle with the Liberty next week for a highly anticipated May 30 homecoming on ESPN2.

It’s another tough early test for the Storm (0-1), who are reeling from a 41-point drubbing that likely signals a long road to recovery. Meanwhile, New York (1-1) is considered a title favorite with enough firepower to unseat defending champion Las Vegas.

“I played against Stewie a lot,” said Loyd, referring to her days at Notre Dame and battles against Stewart’s Connecticut teams. “It’s going to be fun. It’s the same feeling I’ve had before.”

Still, it remains to be seen what type of reception Storm fans will give Stewart.

“Hopefully everyone embraces her and no one is booing her or anything like that,” Loyd said. “I want everyone to embrace her. She gets nothing but respect from us and she should from Storm fans. She did everything she needed to do for this city and more.

“At the end of the day, Stewie brought two championships to this city. She did what she needed to do. There should be no hate for her here.”