The Storm’s two preseason games provided few answers to an upcoming season filled with questions about the four-time WNBA champions that have seemingly fallen out of title-hunting contention for the foreseeable future.

Granted, expectations are among the lowest they’ve been for Seattle in nearly a decade, which is understandable for a team that lost iconic stars Sue Bird to retirement and Breanna Stewart in free agency.

Around the league there’s little buzz surrounding the Storm, which are predicted to finish near the bottom of the league, and plenty of curiosity at how Seattle’s nine newcomers will fit with star Jewell Loyd.

“No one is going to talk about us and that’s OK,” Loyd said. “No one expects much from us and that’s OK, too. It’s different, I’m not going to lie. But different isn’t always a bad thing.”

The Storm’s 40-game regular season — the longest in WNBA history — begins 12 p.m. Saturday against defending WNBA champions Las Vegas at Climate Pledge Arena.

Here are three keys for Seattle.

Who will replace Sue Bird?

Even though Bird is not around anymore, she’s still a major focal point for the Storm, which start a new chapter without the franchise’s all-time leader in points and assists.

Perhaps conceding that no one person can replace arguably the greatest point guard in WNBA history, coach Noelle Quinn is adopting a point guard by committee approach in which several players will be responsible for directing the offense.

“Obviously, you need a point guard to lead in [late-game] moments,” said Quinn, a former point guard and 12-year WNBA veteran. “But it’s my job to make sure no matter who is out there that we are aware of what’s going on.”

Fans can expect Seattle’s offense being initiated by everyone, starting with point guards Yvonne Turner and Jade Melbourne. Reputed sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb is expected to spend time at point guard, while Quinn also wants combo guard Kia Nurse to direct the offense at times.

And don’t be surprised if centers Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell lead a fast break with the ball in their hands.

“It’s just making sure we rep it in practice so that we know time and score and so we know who to get the ball to no matter who is on the floor,” Loyd said. “But yeah, in essence, anyone can be a quote-unquote point guard for us.”

Don’t overburden Loyd

If you’re taking bets on who’ll lead the WNBA in scoring, put money on Loyd. She averaged 16.3 points last season and a career-high 17.9 in 2021, when she ranked seventh in the league.

Quinn is keenly aware the 5-foot-10 guard is one of the most explosive scorers in the league and she wants Loyd to focus on what she does best.

“I want her to be herself and let me worry about the other stuff, the X’s and O’s and things that maybe Sue had to worry about,” Quinn said. “So stay in that pocket of knowing that this is going to be a tough year and I’m relying on and counting on you to be our anchor everywhere — defensively, offensively and in a leadership role.

“But don’t let that diminish your light or take away from what you do best and this is scoring and being one of the best 2-guards in our leagues.”

Find the next superstar or two

The old Big 3, which led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020, is over and Seattle has to cultivate its current crop of young prospects who have shown promising potential.

Given the condensed nature of the WNBA, which is comprised of 12 teams and 144 players, it’s impossible to win a title without stars. Since the league’s inception in 1997, every championship team has included at least two All-Stars if the latter game was held that season. (The All-Star Game was not played six times due to the Summer Olympics.)

History says a team led by role players won’t advance far in the playoffs, so it’s imperative the Storm find and develop a star to pair alongside Loyd.

The likely candidates include: Nurse, Magbegor, Whitcomb, Mercedes Russell and rookie Jordan Horston.

“Kia has done that and we’ve seen what that looks like for her, now when you think of some of our younger players that’s something they should be thinking about,” Quinn said. “When you think about Ezi’s projection, this is a big year for her. I think she’s shown what she can do on the defensive end at this level and now it’s about showing what she can do on the other side of the floor at this level.

“I look at a player like Jordan who has amazing athletic ability. Maybe being an All-Star right now is a little bit lofty because she’s a rookie, but I don’t know. She can certainly be the top rookie in this league. She has the potential to do that and help us get better and win games.”