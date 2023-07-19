This season is shaping up to be the worst in over two decades for the Storm, which is really quite remarkable considering Jewell Loyd is on a historic scoring pace and Ezi Magbegor has ascended to WNBA All-Star status.

Many league observers expected the Storm to struggle following the retirement of legendary Sue Bird and the free agency departure of two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, but few expected this level of futility.

At the midpoint of the 40-game season, Seattle is last in the league at 4-16 and on pace to tally its fewest wins since its expansion 23 years ago.

In 2000, a collection of WNBA castoffs produced a 6-26 record for the first Storm team that endured growing pains.

Seattle began its 2023 schedule with four straight losses and finished the first half of the season with a seven-game losing streak — one shy of the team record.

Following the WNBA All-Star break, there’s no immediate relief for the Storm, who host the league-leading Las Vegas Aces (19-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Aces stomped Seattle 105-64 May 20 and 96-63 June 15.

Here are three keys for the Storm heading into the second half of the season.

Fix the first-quarter foibles

You know the adage: “It’s not how you start that’s important, but it’s how well you finish?”

Well, the opposite is true for the Storm.

Seattle, which ranks last in the league in first-quarter scoring differential at minus-5.6 points, is 1-15 when trailing or tied after the first quarter.

Surprisingly, the Storm have outscored opponents by an average of 2.1 points in the fourth quarter, but the late-game rallies haven’t been enough to overcome their horrendous starts.

During its seven-game losing streak, Seattle has had double-digit deficits in the first quarter in five games. Most notably, the Storm trailed 29-6 against the Connecticut Sun last week before losing 93-73.

Eleven players have started for the Storm and seemingly coach Noelle Quinn has settled on a lineup that includes Ivana Dojkic and Kia Nurse and forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu alongside Loyd and Magbegor.

“I’ve had so many lineups,” Quinn said. “The second part of the season we’ll have a more consistent lineup and that might help with energy and confidence initially. How we start games and how we come out of halftime has been difficult.”

Give Loyd a reason to stay

As mentioned earlier, Loyd is averaging 25.7 points, which is slightly higher than the WNBA record 25.3 set by Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2006.

Loyd’s pursuit of hallowed scoring records — she’s also taken aim at Lauren Jackson’s team record of 47 points and Liz Cambage’s WNBA record of 53 points — will serve as a pleasant distraction for Storm fans if the losses continue to mount.

However, it’s imperative Seattle gives the 29-year-old Loyd, who is an unrestricted free agent after the season, a reason to remain with the franchise that selected her No. 1 overall in the 2015 WNBA draft.

It would be catastrophic for the Storm if they lost Loyd, who is a Lincolnwood, Illinois, native and long been rumored to join the Chicago Sky, a year after Stewart spurred Seattle to return closer to her North Syracuse, New York, home and play for the Liberty.

Theoretically, Loyd could garner the richest deal in WNBA history, a four-year supermax contract exceeding $1 million that starts with a 2024 salary worth $241,984.

The most any other team can offer her is $871,112 over four years, including $208,219 in 2024, which would be a reduced salary for Loyd, who earns $234,936 this year.

It should be noted the WNBA trading deadline is Aug. 7, however late-season trades involving players of Loyd’s magnitude are extremely rare.

It’s all about the rookies … and Magbegor

Even if the Storm were to squeeze into the postseason — and that’s a big IF considering they’d need to surpass four teams just to land the eighth and final playoff spot — they would likely face presumptive No. 1 seed Las Vegas, which is vying to become the WNBA’s first repeat champion since 2002, in a best-of-three first-round matchup.

Preserving Seattle’s seven-year playoff streak has merits, but in practical terms, the Storm would be better served to prioritize developing promising rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne, Dojkic and Mendjiadeu during the rest of the season.

Horston, Dojkić and Mendjiadeu are WNBA All-Rookie candidates who have had bright moments, but it remains to be seen if the latter two and Melbourne factor into the Storm’s long-range plans.

It’s fitting to include the 23-year-old Magbegor among the Storm’s youth brigade that needs seasoning considering she’s two years younger than Dojkić, the same age as Mendjiadeu and a year older than Horston.

Melbourne is the youngest active player in the WNBA at 20.

And let’s be honest, falling into next year’s potentially franchise-changing draft lottery isn’t so awful if top college prospects Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink decide to turn pro.