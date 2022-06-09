Following the longest homestand in franchise history, the Storm embark on their longest road trip of the season — playing five games in four cities over 10 days.

The trip begins with a pair of games against the Dallas Wings (6-5), starting 7 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.

Earlier this week, we took a look at five things we learned about the Storm (6-5) and quite frankly, there were plenty of items we left off the list.

So, here’s a look at five additional areas of concern as the Storm finish one third of the 36-game WNBA season.

Rebounding is an issue

In part because of their double-teaming defense, constant changes in personnel and three-point shooting offense, the Storm rank 10th in the WNBA in rebounds (32.7 per game) and last in the league in opponents rebounding (38.0).

In their first meeting — a 68-51 Dallas win last Friday — the Wings out-rebounded the Storm 42-31.

“To me, rebounding is a mindset more than anything,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “The ability for all five to lock in and finish plays with a defensive rebound. That’s just heart. That’s not scheme and that’s not scout. That’s wanting to finish off plays.

“We’re taking a look at film and we’re not boxing out. To me that’s a little detail that we can improve upon and commit to and lock in on.”

In theory, the Storm should improve rebounding with a healthy lineup that includes Breanna Stewart and Ezi Magbegor, who each average 7.0 boards per game as well as Mercedes Russell, who is working with the second unit. All three have missed at least two games this season because of illness or injury.

“Ezi and I should always be flirting with double-doubles, especially in the rebounding department,” Stewart said. “We know with our lineups sometimes we’re big and sometimes we’re small, but no matter what, we need to get rebounds.”

The second unit needs help

At the start of the season, Quinn had hoped to develop a second unit comprised entirely of backups, which would keep the minutes low for the starters and potentially allow them to have more energy toward the end of the season and in the playoffs.

Well, those plans are on the shelf for now.

During Tuesday’s 72-60 win over the Atlanta Dream, Quinn threw out several lineups, including a big unit that included centers Magbegor and Russell.

The results were mixed considering Seattle’s bench combined for just six points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field. On the positive side, Loyd, who finished with a season-high tying 26 points, flourished as a primary scorer during extended minutes with the reserves.

“Without much practice time, just trying combinations honestly,” Quinn said of the lineup. “Not getting a lot of things from our second unit. Jewell was in a great flow with that unit. Just trying to find something and some type of spark. Sometimes it’s trial and error, and today it happened to be successful.

“Without a lot of practice time it’s a matter of just going on instincts and it’s a matter of let’s just try it and see if we’re successful with it. Obviously, within that mind frame it was trying to keep Jewell or Stewie on the court at all times.”

Backup guard Epiphanny Prince, who tallied 13 and 11 points respectively in the first two games, hasn’t been the same since and is averaging just 3.5 points over the past six contests since returning from a two-game absence because of COVID.

In their previous game against Dallas, the bench combined for just two points on 1-for-12 shooting from the floor.

Sue Bird isn’t making shots

If the Storm weren’t next to last in the league in field-goal shooting percentage (40.5%) and 10th in scoring (77.2 points per game), Sue Bird would probably lead the league in assists.

But the 5-foot-9 point guard and WNBA’s all-time assists leader ranks third this season with 6.5, which would tie for the fourth most in her stellar 21-year career.

Nobody knows the Storm’s offense better than the 41-year-old Bird, who mutually benefits from a rapport with the two of the game’s greatest scorers in Stewart and Loyd.

However, Bird’s scoring, particularly inside the arc has fallen off the proverbial cliff.

The 12-time WNBA All-Star is averaging a career-low 16.7% on two-point shots — her career average is 45.7% — while converting 3 of 18 attempts inside the arc. She’s made 2 of 12 shots from midrange and 1 of 6 in the paint.

Bird is still a deadly sniper from three-point range, shooting a respectable 37.5% (18 of 48) from long range.

But these days she’s mostly a jump shooter who is reliant on others considering 20 of her 21 field goals have come off an assist.

The Storm can’t finish

The Storm have been outscored 20.9 to 16.5 in the fourth quarter.

Making matters worse, they blew fourth-quarter leads at home against Connecticut, Phoenix and New York that resulted in two losses and an overtime win versus the Liberty. The Storm were also tied early in the fourth against Las Vegas but were outplayed in the final minutes of an 85-74 defeat.

The Storm have been outscored in nine of 11 games in the fourth quarter.

Still waiting for Gabby Williams

There’s no doubt newcomer Gabby Williams has improved the Storm’s defense and contributes hustle plays that aren’t always reflected in the statistics.

The 5-11 wing is versatile enough to hold Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale to 16 points and limited Atlanta’s prized rookie Rhyne Howard to 11.

However, Williams is still finding her footing in the offense.

The fourth-year veteran who played three years in Chicago and was suspended from the WNBA last season is averaging career-lows in points (4.9 per game) and field-goal shooting (31.1%).

Williams, whose season scoring high is nine points, is shooting 25% (6 of 24) on three-pointers and 2 of 4 on free throws.

The Storm made a significant investment in Williams, who signed a one-year deal worth $144,000 after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for No. 9 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Williams seemed poised for a breakout season after leading her Hungarian team Sopron Basket to its first EuroLeague title in April and winning the EuroLeague Final Four MVP award.