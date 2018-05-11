Seattle locks up the defensive wing who was entering the last year of her contract.

Alysha Clark’s future with the Storm appeared tenuous when Seattle made moves in the offseason to bulk up the front line and moved star Breanna Stewart into her small forward position for Tuesday’s 73-69 exhibition opening win over Phoenix.

However, the Storm’s second-longest tenured player isn’t going anywhere.

Two days after making a late arrival to training camp, Clark signed a multi-year deal extension, the team announced Friday. According to Summit Hoops, the seven-year veteran was entering the final year of a contract scheduled to pay her $82,5000.

Clark, who played in Poland during the WNBA offseason, is expected to make her season debut in Saturday’s 7 p.m. PT exhibition finale at Phoenix.

“Alysha has been an important part of the foundation of the Storm since 2012,” said Storm president Alisha Valavanis in a statement released by the team. “She brings a disruptive, blue collar mindset on the defensive end, and we are looking forward to her continued contributions in Seattle.”

Clark, a 5-foot-11 wing, averaged 4.2 rebounds and 28.3 minutes – both career highs – and 8.2 points while making 33 starts last season. She has started the past four years, but it’s immediately uncertain what her role will be considering Seattle acquired forward Natasha Howard and center Courtney Paris.

First-year coach Dan Hughes has hinted he’s partial to a big lineup that includes Stewart, 6-4, at small forward alongside two post players and guards Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

“More than anything else, we’ve got options,” Hughes said last week. “Once we get more players back (from overseas commitments) we can see how it all fits together.”

Clark, 30, reunites with Hughes, who was the San Antonio general manager in 2010 when the Stars chose Clark 17th overall in the WNBA draft.

She was waived by San Antonio after training camp and played two years in Israel before latching on with the Storm in 2012 as a training camp invitee.

NOTE:

— The Storm waived Emily Potter, a 6-6 center from Utah. She signed as a free agent before training camp, but was one of two Seattle players who did not play in Tuesday’s exhibition opener.