EVERETT – This game had mismatch written all over it.

The Los Angeles Sparks were bolstered by the return of two All-Stars, Candace Parker and Alana Beard, while the Storm was shorthanded without point guard Jordin Canada, who missed her second game because of a left-knee injury

And let’s not forget Seattle hasn’t had All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird all season.

But Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard carried the Storm to its third straight home victory, an 84-62 blowout Friday night at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Loyd tallied a season-high 23 points while Howard, who is second in the WNBA in scoring, finished with 20 points.

Seattle made 14 of 26 three-pointers, including a career-high five from Loyd, in the season debut for coach Dan Hughes, who returned from cancer surgery.

The Storm moved into third in the WNBA standings at 6-4.

The Sparks began with a 10-3 run before the Storm took over with a 19-7 run over the final seven minutes in the first quarter.

Despite being paired against Beard, the reigning two-time WNBA defensive player of the year, Loyd scored the first 11 points for Seattle, which led 22-17 heading into the second period.

The Storm extended its lead in each of the next two quarters. Seattle led 46-34 at halftime and was up 64-44 to start the fourth.

Near the end of the third quarter, Loyd and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt engaged in a little skirmish while scrambling on the floor for a loose ball that resulted in a technical foul for the Sparks guard.

Otherwise, the Sparks didn’t put up much of a fight against a smothering Storm defense that held Parker to two points on 1-for-9 shooting in 23 minutes. It was just the second game for Parker, who missed the first seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Beard, who made her season debut following a left-leg injury, had eight points and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks (4-5) with 10.