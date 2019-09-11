Led by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, three Storm players garnered WNBA All-Defensive team recognition, including first-time honorees Jordin Canada and Alysha Clark.

Howard, a 6-foot-2 forward who led the league with 74 steals, ranked second with 2.2 steals and third with 1.7 blocks, was the only unanimous choice.

The Storm star received 11 first-place from the WNBA’s 12 head coaches. (Coaches were not permitted to for players from their own teams.)

Canada, who led the WNBA with 2.3 steals, was voted to the All-Defensive first team.

Meanwhile, Clark, an eight-year veteran, finally received recognition for her all-round defensive prowess and was selected to the All-Defensive second team.

Seattle tied Connecticut with the most players on the All-Defensive teams. The Sun contingent included first-team picks Jonquel Jones and Jasmine Thomas; and Alyssa Thomas who garnered second-team honors.

The postseason accolades are a testament to a ballhawking Storm team that led the league in points allowed (75.1) and steals (9.5).

NOTE:

— Howard was chosen the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. She received 9 of a possible 14 votes to distance second-place finisher Sylvia Fowles of Minnesota, who had two. After leading the Storm to an 18-16 record, Howard also claimed second-team All-WNBA honors from the AP.