Sue Bird returned Wednesday night to help the Storm to its third straight win, a 71-64 victory over the Washington Mystics.

Breanna Stewart finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds while Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds for Seattle, which maintained sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings at 14-3.

Normally, the Storm has throttled opponents with a high-scoring offense that entered the game ranked second in the league in scoring.

However, Seattle won this game with a dominant defensive performance that held Washington to under 40% shooting from the floor.

The Storm led by as many as 16 points, but was ahead 67-62 with 1:21 left.

Washington missed a short jump shot that would have made it a one-possession game and Bird (who ended with nine points) canned a pair of free throws at the other end to stretch Seattle’s lead to seven.

Jewell Loyd led the way early with 8 of her 13 points in the first period for the Storm, which took a 26-17 lead.

Seattle went cold in the second period while connecting on 4 of 13 shots for 12 points. Despite the offensive drought, the Storm led 38-30 at the break.

Emma Meeseman scored 17 points for Washington (4-12).

Note:

— Seattle and Washington began each quarter with intentional 24-second shot-clock violations to raise awareness to the 2020 census and voter registration.