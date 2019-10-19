BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ty Storey passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and Western Kentucky scored the final 16 points to pull away from Charlotte 30-14 on Saturday.

Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA).

Cory Munson kicked field goals of 45, 32 and 48 yards to help Western Kentucky build a 23-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Story connected with Jackson for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the scoring with 8 seconds left in the third.

The teams scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions of the game with Chris Reynolds’ 47-yard pass to Benny LeMay making it 14-all for the 49ers (2-5, 0-3) with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.

Reynolds passed for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception, the only turnover in the game.