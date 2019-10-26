BRIGHTON, England (AP) — A stoppage-time own goal handed Brighton a dramatic 3-2 comeback English Premier League win over Everton, which had been leading with 10 minutes to go on Saturday.

Brighton led after 15 minutes through Pascal Gross’ powerful free kick, but Everton responded when Richarlison’s header went in off Adam Webster, who was credited with the own goal.

Two minutes after coming off the bench, Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the lead with his fifth goal in his last five games.

Everton looked close to earning its first away league win since March but let Brighton back into the contest when Michael Keane fouled Aaron Connolly in the penalty area. After a video review, Neal Maupay scored the penalty for Brighton in the 80th.

Brighton claimed the three points when Lucas Digne turned a cross into his own net in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Everton could also be without Brazilian winger Bernard for upcoming games after he slipped and hurt his knee.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports