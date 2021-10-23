STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and Stony Brook forced six turnovers to defeat Richmond 27-14 on Saturday.

Fields, who threw for 226 yards, threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Shawn Harris, Jr. in the first quarter, and hit Tyler Devera on a 20-yard play in the second as the Seawolves (3-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) built a 20-0 lead by halftime.

Richmond (2-5, 0-4) cut the gap to 20-7 on an Aaron Dykes 2-yard carry before Fields iced the game with his run from the 5 coming five plays after a Richmond fumble.

The Spiders lost four fumbles and Joe Mancuso was intercepted twice. Stony Brook scored 10 points off the miscues.

Mancuso completed 21 of 43 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown to Savon Smith as Richmond closed to 27-14 with 9:27 remaining. After forcing a Stony Brook three-and-out, Mancuso was picked off in the end zone by Randy Pringle to effectively end the comeback threat.

