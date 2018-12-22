HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 19 points and Jaron Cornish scored 15, including two free throws with one second left in the game, as Stony Brook held off Quinnipiac 76-73 on Saturday.
Stony Brook led 34-28 at halftime and upped its lead to double digits on Cornish’s jumper just 1:24 into the second half. Quinnipiac battled back to take a 64-63 lead on Kevin Marfo’s free throw with 2:33 left in the game, but Miles Latimer sank four free throws and Garcia and Elijah Olaniyi had layups in an 8-0 run and the Seawolves (11-3) hung on from there. Stony Brook’s 11 wins are the most in nonconference play in school history.
Cameron Young sank four 3-pointers and scored 21 to pace the Bobcats (5-6). Kevin Marfo finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Jacob Rigoni mad all four of his 3-point tries and scored 16.
Of the Seawolves’ 11 wins, only one has been by more than 10 points. The two schools had never played until three weeks ago when Stony Brook topped the Bobcats 71-61.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners acquire outfielder Domingo Santana from the Brewers
- As Patrick Mahomes comes to Seattle, revisiting the rumors that the Seahawks wanted to draft him
- Lorena Martin sues Mariners, says she complained to owner John Stanton, CEO Kevin Mather about 'mistreatment'
- 16 years old, 336 pounds: Sama Paama is perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events