BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Samir Stewart had 13 points as Manhattan edged past Canisius 70-65 on Sunday.
Warren Williams had 12 points for Manhattan (9-17, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points. Tyler Reynolds had 10 points for the visiting team.
Jibreel Faulkner scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (12-14, 9-5). Takal Molson added 15 points. Jonathan Sanks had 10 points.
Manhattan matches up against Iona at home on Friday. Canisius faces Monmouth on the road on Friday.
