SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart scored a career-high 24 points, including the go-ahead basket with 43.5 seconds remaining, and Santa Clara defeated Portland State 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Brandin Podziemski added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Parker Braun scored 13 points for the Broncos (9-3).

Hunter Woods scored a career-high 25 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead the Vikings (5-6). Jorell Saterfield added 10 points.

