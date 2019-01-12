GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart and Conner Avants had 21 points apiece and North Dakota pulled out a 71-65 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.
The Fighting Hawks (8-10, 2-3 Summit League) used a 10-0 run to take the lead for good, 51-47, with 12:55 to play. The Leathernecks (6-12, 1-4) missed 10 straight shots.
North Dakota added a 9-0 run inside the six-minute mark to push the lead to 10 with 2:03 to go as Western Illinois was missing three shots with three turnovers.
But the Fighting Hawks missed four straight free throws and the Leathernecks got close, hitting four free throws sandwiched around a Kobe Webster 3-pointer, to close within three inside the final minute. With 13.5 seconds left, Cortez Seales beat the shot clock with a game-clinching 3-pointer from the left corner.
Isaac Johnson had 16 points, Webster 15 and Brandon Gilbeck 14 for Western Illinois.