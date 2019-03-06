PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 18 points to lead Penn State to a 66-65 win over Rutgers on Wednesday before 8,000 at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

A second-chance layup from Myles Johnson with 1:35 to play brought Rutgers to within 66-65. Rutgers had several chances down the stretch to win it, but missed four shots in the last 45 seconds. Penn State failed to score in the final 2:58 of the game.

This was the fifth sellout at home this season for Rutgers.

Penn State (13-17, 6-13 Big Ten) never trailed after falling behind 2-0. It led by as many as 20 points early in the second half.

Eugene Omoyuri led Rutgers (14-15, 7-12) with 23 points. The Scarlet Knights had won two straight, including an 86-72 win at then No. 22 Iowa, but shot just 38 percent from the floor against Penn State.

Myreon Jones added 13 points and Rasir Bolton 11 for Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights used a 7-0 run over 1:34 to slice a 12-point Penn State lead to 60-55 with 5:24 remaining.

Ron Harper Jr’s 3-pointer got the Scarlet Knights to within 58-48 with 8:55 left, but a layup from Myles Dread pushed the Penn State lead to 60-48 with 8:14 to go.

Rutgers cut the Penn State lead to 50-40 with 12:09 to play after the Nittany Lions led 37-19 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers lost a great opportunity to move up from ninth place in the Big Ten standings and possibly receive an NIT bid, but committed 11 turnovers which Penn State turned into 17 points.

Penn State is picking up momentum heading into next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. The Nittany Lions have won four of their last five

UP NEXT

Penn State plays host to Illinois on Sunday

Rutgers travels to Indiana on Sunday

