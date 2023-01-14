LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored a season-high 33 points and sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds of overtime to rally Colorado State to an 82-81 victory over UNLV on Saturday night.

Stevens buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Rams (10-9, 2-4 Mountain West Conference) to tie the game at 70 and force overtime. Stevens also had eight rebounds and nine assists. Jalen Lake added 13 points and five assists. John Tonje scored 12. Patrick Cartier scored six of his 10 points in the extra period.

EJ Harkless led the Rebels (12-5, 1-4) with a career-high 33 points and nine rebounds. Justin Webster added 15 points and Luis Rodriguez scored 12 with four steals.

Stevens had 10 points in the first half to guide Colorado State 35-34 lead.

NEXT UP

Up next for Colorado State is a matchup Wednesday with San Diego State at home. UNLV visits Utah State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.