TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dimingus Stevens scored 24 points to help Florida A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-59 on Monday night.

Stevens shot 7 for 13 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Tillmon scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaylen Bates was 4 of 4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. The win snapped a seven-game skid for the Rattlers.

The Delta Devils (2-18, 1-5) were led by Terry Collins, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Mississippi Valley State also got 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals from Rayquan Brown. Kadar Waller also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.