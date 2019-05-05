COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Steve Torrence raced to his second straight Top Fuel victory Sunday in the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

Torrence, the defending season champion whose first career Top Fuel victory came in Atlanta in 2012, beat Brittany Force in the final with a 3.863-second pass at 320.20 mph. Torrence has 29 career victories, three at the track.

“When you have a group of guys that stick together and that continuity is there, that’s the reason for success,” Torrence said. “As a driver, I need to do my job and give them the best driving ability I possible can because they’re giving me the best race car they possibly can.”

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, and Andrew Hines topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Capps raced to his first victory of the season and 62nd overall, beating Tim Wilkerson with a 4.068 at 315.34 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Hines won for the second straight event, third time this year and 51st overall. The five-time season champion beat Jerry Savoie with a 6.865 at 195.05 to give Harley-Davidson its 100th victory in the class.