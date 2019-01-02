CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Forward Sterling Manley will miss No. 15 North Carolina’s game against Harvard due to left knee soreness.
Team spokesman Steve Kirschner disclosed Manley’s condition roughly four hours before the start of Tuesday night’s game. He says the sophomore is undergoing further evaluation and it is not known how long he will be out.
Manley shares the team lead with eight blocked shots and is shooting 55 percent for the Tar Heels (9-3).
