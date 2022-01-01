LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 23 points and eight rebounds as VMI defeated Furman 76-67 on Saturday.

Trey Bonham had 16 points for VMI (9-5, 2-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kamdyn Curfman added 11 points. Sean Conway had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Slawson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (9-6, 1-1). Mike Bothwell added 14 points and eight rebounds. Joe Anderson had 11 points.

Alex Hunter, whose 17 points per game led the Paladins, scored 8 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

